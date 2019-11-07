Attempted child abduction in Perryville, MO

PERRYVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- The Perryville, Missouri Police Department says a possible attempted child abduction occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

An 11-year-old girl told police she was walking to school and was approached by a while man driving a silver car. She said he asked if she needed a ride, and was reluctant until the man said he knew her aunt.

The child got into the car, but became uncomfortable with comments made to her. When the vehicle stopped at a stop sign, she unlocked her door and fled the vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle description also match an incident reported on October 24, 2019. The man approached another female student on her way home from school in a silver car, and attempted to ask her questions. The girl was uncomfortable and ran back to the school.

The girl described the man as approximately 6 feet tall, balding on top with short brownish-gray hair on the sides. The male is said to have a five o’clock shadow of a beard that was brownish-gray in color as well. She reported the male to have missing teeth on the upper set of his mouth. The male is late 30’s or early 40’s and is said to have a tattoo on his left hand and inner left wrist.

The police department will be expanding it’s patrol area of school zones in an effort to ensure student safety as well as working with the local schools to raise awareness of stranger danger

The police department is requesting anyone with information regarding either of these incidents, please contact PO Blake Wright or Det. Jordan Bain at (573)547-4546.