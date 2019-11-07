Kentucky removes warning for Ohio River waters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky removes warning for Ohio River waters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have removed a public health advisory for harmful algal blooms along the Ohio River.

Kentucky's Division of Water and Department for Public Health issued the advisory on Sept. 26 for people using the waterway for recreation from the McAlpine Dam near Louisville to the Greenup Dam in northeastern Kentucky. They recommended that people not participate in activities such as swimming and wading in the water.

The agencies said on Thursday that results from recent water samples are below the recreational advisory threshold for toxins, but still advised avoiding contact with any water that has visible algal blooms.

