Commission publicly reprimands former Kentucky judge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Judicial Conduct Commission has publicly reprimanded a former Kentucky judge for ethics violations.

The commission announced Thursday that it found Circuit Judge Beth Lewis Maze violated the code of judicial conduct and engaged in misconduct while trying to help her ex-husband. The panel said it would have removed Maze from the bench if she had not retired.

A commission statement says Maze attempted to help her ex-husband after his 2017 arrest on charges including drug possession. Maze denied seeking favorable treatment for him.

The commission also found that Maze failed to be candid and cooperate with the panel as it investigated.

Maze heard cases in Rowan, Bath, Montgomery and Menifee counties.

