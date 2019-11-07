West Frankfort man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) – A Franklin County man has been arrested for violating the sex offender registry.

Randall R. Hall, 50, of West Frankfort, is charged with two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, both class 2 felonies.

Hall is listed as a sexual predator on the Illinois sex offender registry. He was previously convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 13-year-old victim.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Hall has twice been convicted of failing to register, once in 2011 and once in 2015.

Hall was released on $30,000 bail.