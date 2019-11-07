West Frankfort man arrested for failing to register as sex offen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

West Frankfort man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) – A Franklin County man has been arrested for violating the sex offender registry.

Randall R. Hall, 50, of West Frankfort, is charged with two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, both class 2 felonies.

Hall is listed as a sexual predator on the Illinois sex offender registry. He was previously convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 13-year-old victim.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Hall has twice been convicted of failing to register, once in 2011 and once in 2015.

Hall was released on $30,000 bail.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.