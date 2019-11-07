Job Squad: November 8, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have multiple job opportunities to pass along in this week's Job Squad Report.

Precision Testing Laboratory is looking for a full-time night shift Laboratory Technician. Applicants must have an aptitude for math and science and be proficient in Excel. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life, AD&D, and 401K. Wage is commensurate with education and experience. Please direct all inquiries to tim.york@precisiontestinglab.com.

Southern Seven Health Department needs nurses. The company is looking to hire RN's at Johnson, Massac, and Pulaski County clinic locations.

These are full-time positions with vacation time, personal days, paid holidays, and health and life insurance plans. Visit www.southern7.org and click on employment opportunities.

Leaders at Marion Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac are looking for a Cashier/File Clerk to join their team. The right candidate must have excellent organizational and social skills. Duties include filing service tickets, accepting payments, managing rental vehicles, managing and closing customer paperwork, answering phones, and helping schedule service appointments. This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, and will require Saturday's on call. You must visit the dealership to apply.

The Dream Job is for anyone looking to escape the colder temperatures. The chosen person will get paid to go green in Maui. Solar energy company Vivint will pay someone $2,000 to take the company's "Eco-Adventure Challenge" in Maui. The winner will also get a $4,000 stipend to cover food and lodging. The only requirement is that you be as environmentally conscious as possible during the trip and document your adventure on social media. The deadline to apply is November 18. Apply here at vivint.solar.