Potential McConnell opponent goes off air after complaint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky radio host who is considering a run against U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is off the air after Republicans accused him of campaign violations.

Matt Jones, the host of the popular Kentucky Sports Radio, was absent from the broadcast Thursday morning.

He says iHeartMedia, the company that syndicates his show around the state, asked him to stay off the air while he decides whether to run as a Democrat in next year's U.S. Senate race. Jones says in blog post the Federal Election Commission complaint filed against him this week by the state Republican party is "nonsense."

The complaint alleges Jones is already a candidate and is benefiting by using the airwaves to promote himself. Jones says he has not decided whether to run.

