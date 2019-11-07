Lawsuit filed over St. Louis County pay-to-play scheme - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit filed over St. Louis County pay-to-play scheme

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis County employee claims in a lawsuit that he was fired after standing up to a top elected official who later pleaded guilty in a pay-to-play scheme.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Robert Jenkins alleges in the lawsuit that he got in trouble when he raised concerns about the design of a bill establishing standards for inclusion of women- and minority-owned businesses in contracts. Jenkins alleges that the bill was designed to make it easier for then-County Executive Steve Stenger to serve up no-bid contracts to his political donors.

Jenkins previously directed an office that awards contracts. He is seeking damages for lost wages, emotional distress and attorney's fees in the lawsuit he filed in August. A lawyer for the county largely denied Jenkins' claims in a response filed last month.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.