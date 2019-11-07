Truck strikes school bus near Royalton - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Truck strikes school bus near Royalton

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency crews have now cleared the scene of an accident involving a school bus and pickup truck. 

The accident happened around 7:20 Thursday morning near the intersection on Route 149 and Oak Road west of Royalton. Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni says the bus was stopped to pick up students when it was hit from behind by the pickup.

First responders tell News 3 that one student suffered minor injuries. 

A second bus was sent to pick students up and take them on to school. 

The sheriff's office says charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.