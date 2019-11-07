Truck strikes school bus near Royalton

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency crews have now cleared the scene of an accident involving a school bus and pickup truck.

The accident happened around 7:20 Thursday morning near the intersection on Route 149 and Oak Road west of Royalton. Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni says the bus was stopped to pick up students when it was hit from behind by the pickup.

First responders tell News 3 that one student suffered minor injuries.

A second bus was sent to pick students up and take them on to school.

The sheriff's office says charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck.