Suspected carjackers charged in crash death of accomplice

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis men have been charged in the death of a suspected carjacking accomplice in a crash.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Percy Robinson and 18-year-old Courtney Clay were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder. Their suspected accomplice, 20-year-old Christopher Gragg, died around 2 a.m. Tuesday, just blocks away from where a GMC Acadia was stolen at gunpoint from a woman and her 3-, 5- and 8-year-old sons. The woman and her children weren't hurt.

Under Missouri law, prosecutors can file murder charges against accomplices if someone dies during the commission of a felony, even if the accomplices didn't directly cause the death. Robinson and Clay also face robbery and armed criminal action charges. They're jailed without bail.

No attorney is listed for them in online court records.

