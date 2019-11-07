Illinois man trapped in tree overnight after dog attack - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois man trapped in tree overnight after dog attack

Posted: Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois authorities say a man was seriously injured when he spent a night trapped in a tree he'd scaled to escape an attacking dog.

The Belleville Fire Department says a woman heard the 38-year-old man calling for help Wednesday morning and found him stuck about 4 feet (1.2 meters) off the ground in a tree in Belleville's Bicentennial Park.

The man told firefighters who rescued him after about 11 hours in the tree that he'd climbed it Tuesday night after a dog chased him, but his knee became lodged in a fork in the tree, trapping him there.

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour says the man's knee was seriously injured due to a lack of circulation. KTVI-TV reports the man was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.