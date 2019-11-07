Lawsuit: Restaurant chain forces out employee with HIV - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit: Restaurant chain forces out employee with HIV

Posted: Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - An employee of a Kansas City area restaurant chain alleges in a lawsuit that he was forced out after telling a manager that he had been diagnosed with HIV.

The Kansas City Star reports that Armando Gutierrez filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court. It says he had been working as a serving for a year at The Big Biscuit restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, when he approached a manager because he needed proof that he didn't have employer-provided health insurance to be eligible for a state program that helps people with HIV.

The next day, Gutierrez was informed that he was being transferred and would begin working on Sundays, which he had been getting off because of family commitments. The lawsuit says he protested the schedule change and was fired.

The chain's attorney didn't respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.