Damp and turning colder Thursday, but even colder next week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Damp and turning colder Thursday, but even colder next week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front sweeping through Thursday morning is bringing the coldest air of the season so far. 

Rain will taper off through the remainder of the morning, but strong winds from the north will keep temperatures holding steady in the upper 30s through the remainder of the day. 

Skies will clear tonight as cold air moves in. 

Friday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 20s and the wind chill will be in the teens! Brrr! 

Friday will be a chilly afternoon by November standards with high temperatures only in the upper 30s. 

The weekend is warmer as temperatures rebound back into the upper 40s Saturday and likely the upper 50s by Sunday. Enjoy it!

Even colder air arrives next week and there's a system we're tracking that could even bring a little winter weather on Veteran's Day. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen breaks down the forecast on News 3. 

