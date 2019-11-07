Damp and turning colder Thursday, but even colder next week

A cold front sweeping through Thursday morning is bringing the coldest air of the season so far.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin asked Wednesday for a recanvass of Kentucky election results that showed him more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear, who discounted the challenge and began preparing to take office.
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will announce he's running for his old Senate seat in Alabama. Sessions is expected to make the announcement on Thursday.
The president of Buffalo Wild Wings met with officials of a Chicago suburb where customers of a restaurant were asked to move to different tables because a patron didn't want to be seated near black people.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois received a $5,000 donation from area Walmart stores.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday announced that Paducah will be receiving $10.4 million through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program.
President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are insisting that no course correction is needed despite stinging Republican defeats in battleground suburbs and a Democrat on the verge of victory in the...
It was nearly 50 years ago that “Sesame Street” premiered on public television stations nationwide.
The $13,986,000 grant will be used to fund both the design and construction of a new multi-modal transportation center in downtown Carbondale, as well as the demolition of the existing Amtrak station.
There are several Veterans Day events planned in our region.
