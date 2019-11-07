3 killed in 4-hour span in separate Kansas City shootings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 killed in 4-hour span in separate Kansas City shootings

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been killed in separate shootings in a four-hour span in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that the first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. The victim was found on a street and died at the scene.

Three hours later, officers were responding to a report of a shooting when they learned that a gunshot victim had been taken to a nearby McDonald's restaurant. Officers found the woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle. She died at the scene.

Authorities say a third person was fatally shot around 7:15 p.m. on the front porch of a home. Police say the victim was in his late teens or early 20s.

Police Sgt. Jake Becchina says there is "no indication that the events are related in any way."

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

