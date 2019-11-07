Bevin seeks vote recanvass while Beshear starts transition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin seeks vote recanvass while Beshear starts transition

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has asked for a recanvass of Kentucky election results that showed him more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear.

Beshear says he's confident in the election outcome and is focused on taking office next month.

Beshear led by less than 0.4 percentage points, which would trigger a recount in most states. Kentucky doesn't have a mandatory recount law, but secretary of state Alison Lundergan Grimes has scheduled a recanvass to ensure the vote count was added correctly.

Bevin said late Wednesday that his team is gathering evidence of what he's calling "irregularities" in the voting. He said he'll follow through after the recanvass, suggesting he won't give up soon.

Some prominent Kentucky Republicans are already calling on Beshear to concede.

