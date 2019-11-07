Kentucky nurse charged with sexually abusing patient - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky nurse charged with sexually abusing patient

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky nurse has been charged with sexually abusing a patient who reported that he touched her bare breasts with ungloved hands and rubbed her inner thighs.

News outlets report 48-year-old Scott Dorsey is set to be arraigned on Nov. 15. Court records allege he went into a patient's room at Louisville's Jewish Hospital in November 2018 and inappropriately touched her while repeatedly saying "I would like to video you."

The documents say Dorsey was unknown to the woman, who initially assumed he had medical reasons for his actions but later reported the encounter. He was later fired.

Court documents say Dorsey had prior complaints about unwanted sexual contact with patients. Allegation details are unclear, as is whether Dorsey was disciplined over them. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

