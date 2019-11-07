Kentucky State Police ask for help on cold case

PRINCETON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for almost five years.

Police said Tracy Lynn Tackwell has been missing from Caldwell County, where she was last seen Dec. 4, 2014, leaving her home on foot in the Princeton area. She is described as white, 5 foot 10 inches tall, blonde hair, blue eyes and weighing approximately 137 pounds.

Police say anyone with information about Tackwell's whereabouts should contact Post 2 at (270) 676-3313 or through the Kentucky State Police app.

