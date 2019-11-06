Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois announces donation

(WSIL) -- Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois received a $5,000 donation from area Walmart stores.

According to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, to date, Walmart stores in southern Illinois have donated $53,000 in addition to providing supplies for flights and other events.

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois completed its sixth flight to Washington, D.C. on October 1 with more than 85 veterans.

Two more flights are scheduled for next year. They are May 5, 2020 and June 9, 2020.

Veteran who would like to travel on one of the flights must apply by February 28, 2020. They can click here to apply, or they can pick up an application at the Veterans Airport in Marion.