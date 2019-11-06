Paducah to receive $10.4 million for riverfront projects

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday announced that Paducah will be receiving $10.4 million through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program.

In July of this year, the City submitted a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation requesting funding to improve various transportation elements along the downtown riverfront.

Mayor Brandi Harless said, “That river [Ohio River] is what made us a city, and our downtown is what’s makes us unique. It’s the beginnings of our existence here, and it deserves to be honored and for us to take full advantage of its potential. As we continue to compete with other cities for jobs and to grow our population, these are the types of projects that will set us apart. Between this project, the TIF District development, and the Opportunity Zone designation, our riverfront and downtown have a bright future ahead of us.”

Paducah will be receiving $10.4 million for the Riverfront Commons project which includes the following elements:

Riverboat Excursion Pier and Plaza

Bike, Pedestrian, and Broadband linkages from the Convention Center to the riverfront

Improvements to the landing near the Transient Boat Dock

