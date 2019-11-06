Trump plows ahead despite fresh signs of trouble in 2020

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are insisting that no course correction is needed despite stinging Republican defeats in battleground suburbs and a Democrat on the verge of victory in the governor's race in deep-red Kentucky.

Republican Governor Matt Bevin has asked for a recanvass of Kentucky election results that showed him more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear, who discounted the challenge and began preparing to take office.

In a tweet, Donald Trump ignored the stinging loss, despite stumping for Bevin in Kentucky Monday night.

A great evening last night in Kentucky and Mississippi for the Republican Party with 13 BIG WINS, including a Governorship in Mississippi. Congratulations to everyone! pic.twitter.com/bvQLOmwlbd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

But the blue wave that swept through the suburbs in 2018 and gave Democrats control of the U.S. House barreled through communities outside Philadelphia, Washington and Cincinnati on Tuesday.

With nearly a year until the presidential election, there is a risk of drawing firm conclusions about the meaning of Tuesday's results. But coming amid an intensifying impeachment inquiry, they raise questions about Trump's ability to help other Republicans across the finish line. Some GOP strategists say the party needs to confront its eroding support in the suburbs.

