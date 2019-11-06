Trump plows ahead despite fresh signs of trouble in 2020

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday announced that Paducah will be receiving $10.4 million through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program.
President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are insisting that no course correction is needed despite stinging Republican defeats in battleground suburbs and a Democrat on the verge of victory in the...
It was nearly 50 years ago that “Sesame Street” premiered on public television stations nationwide.
The $13,986,000 grant will be used to fund both the design and construction of a new multi-modal transportation center in downtown Carbondale, as well as the demolition of the existing Amtrak station.
There are several Veterans Day events planned in our region.
Congress has passed a bill making certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony
Rain, heavy at times, strong gusty north winds and falling temperatures is what we have to prepare for coming Thursday morning.
Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine said Wednesday that the Republican's campaign is exercising its right to ensure every lawful vote was counted.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is co-sponsoring a bill aimed at preserving the pensions of about 92,000 retired coal miners and the health-care benefits of another 13,000 working miners.
BENTON (WSIL) -- With Veterans Day right around the corner, it's important to get to know some of our local heroes.
