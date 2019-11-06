Trump plows ahead despite fresh signs of trouble in 2020 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trump plows ahead despite fresh signs of trouble in 2020

Posted: Updated:

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are insisting that no course correction is needed despite stinging Republican defeats in battleground suburbs and a Democrat on the verge of victory in the governor's race in deep-red Kentucky.

But the blue wave that swept through the suburbs in 2018 and gave Democrats control of the U.S. House barreled through communities outside Philadelphia, Washington and Cincinnati on Tuesday.

With nearly a year until the presidential election, there is a risk of drawing firm conclusions about the meaning of Tuesday's results. But coming amid an intensifying impeachment inquiry, they raise questions about Trump's ability to help other Republicans across the finish line. Some GOP strategists say the party needs to confront its eroding support in the suburbs.

