Carbondale awarded $14 million for new transportation center

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale has been awarded nearly $14 million in federal funding for a new transportation center.

The $13,986,000 grant will be used to fund both the design and construction of a new multi-modal transportation center in downtown Carbondale, as well as the demolition of the existing Amtrak station.

“This award is a major investment in rural transportation that will improve the lives of many working families in our region, while also providing high-paying construction jobs,” said Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry.

“This is huge news for the city of Carbondale and residents of the entire region,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12). “This grant will empower Carbondale to make critical updates to its transportation systems, improving access for more residents and providing new infrastructure to best connect Jackson County with the rest of the region. Carbondale can be proud that it secured funding through one of the most rigorous, merit-based infrastructure grant competitions around.”

“I’ve supported this project since I arrived in the Senate because this significant infusion of federal funding in Carbondale will help move our state’s economy in the right direction, improve our transportation systems and create jobs for hardworking southern Illinoisans,” U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said. “It’s a continuing effort to improve infrastructure in Carbondale and across Southern Illinois while supporting local jobs. I’m proud to announce this investment in Illinois infrastructure and I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to modernize transportation systems in every corner of our state.”

The Southern Illinois Multimodal Station (SIMMS) will house the region’s public transportation providers, Amtrak and Greyhound bus service. The project will also include the region’s first bike sharing service.