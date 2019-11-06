Bevin asks recanvass of Kentucky governor vote

There are several Veterans Day events planned in our region.
WSIL - Rain, heavy at times, strong gusty north winds and falling temperatures is what we have to prepare for coming Thursday morning. ...
Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine said Wednesday that the Republican's campaign is exercising its right to ensure every lawful vote was counted.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is co-sponsoring a bill aimed at preserving the pensions of about 92,000 retired coal miners and the health-care benefits of another 13,000 working miners.
BENTON (WSIL) -- With Veterans Day right around the corner, it's important to get to know some of our local heroes.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A historic hotel turned brewery is becoming a local favorite.
Kentucky's bitter race for governor went into overtime when Democrat Andy Beshear declared victory while Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a close ally of President Donald Trump, refused to concede with results showing he trailed by a few thousand votes
There's a lot of weather to track over the next few days. Rain, a quick change to snow, and the arrival of the coldest air of the season by Friday.
Eric McGill had 19 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis routed Division III Illinois Wesleyan 76-48 in the debut of coach Bryan Mullins on Tuesday night.
The Latest on the Kentucky governor's race (all times local):
