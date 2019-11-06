Bevin asks recanvass of Kentucky governor vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has requested a recanvass of Tuesday's election results that show he's trailing his Democratic opponent by several thousand votes.

Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine said Wednesday that the Republican's campaign is exercising its right to ensure every lawful vote was counted. Bevin has not conceded the election.

A recanvass is a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says her office received the recanvass request from Bevin.

Democrat Andy Beshear said Wednesday he's confident in the outcome of the election and is starting his transition to move into the governor's office. Beshear is Kentucky's attorney general.

