17-year-old charged in deadly Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 17-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old in a Jefferson City neighborhood.

Devin Schrimpf, of Holts Summit, is jailed without bond after he was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Oct. 31 death of Marquise Conley. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say a witness told law enforcement that Schrimpf had told her that he was "going to shoot the place up" after learning of another male being in the residence. KRCG-TV reports that the documents also say he provided inconsistent information and was deceptive during the interview.

Police said a younger male also is in custody but that no information will be released about him because his case will be handled in juvenile court.

