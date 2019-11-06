GOP files complaint against possible McConnell challenger - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

GOP files complaint against possible McConnell challenger

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Republican Party of Kentucky has filed a complaint against a radio host who is considering a run to unseat U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The complaint seeks an investigation of Matt Jones, who has announced an exploratory committee to run as a Democrat in next year's Senate race. Another Democrat, Amy McGrath, has already filed to run.

The complaint alleges Jones is already a candidate and is using his statewide sports radio show to promote himself. The complaint cites "egregious violations" of federal campaign finance law concerning corporate contributions.

In a tweeted response Wednesday, Jones accused McConnell of trying to get his radio show canceled. He says he's "not even a candidate at this time."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.