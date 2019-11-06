Pets of the Week: November 7, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are three dogs and one cat up for adoption in this edition of Pets of the week.

Kenji is a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix who was adopted from PAWS Place Adoption Center in Anna two years ago. This 11-pound pup loves to run around the room very fast to show off how athletic he is. Kenji is house-trained and would be best placed in a home with no small children.

Bilbo Waggins is a neutered Pitbull mix who is about 18 months old. You can check out Bilbo at the Southern Illinois Humane Society in Murphysboro.

Winter is a 10-month-old cat, but don't let her name fool you, she is sweet and very affectionate. She can be adopted from the City of Marion Animal Control.

Cosmo is a one-year-old male Lab. He is neutered and has had heartworm treatment. Cosmo is good with other dogs and cats and kids but doesn't like to share his bones. You can meet him at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt Vernon.