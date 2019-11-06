Law enforcement fatally shoots armed man in rural Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Law enforcement fatally shoots armed man in rural Missouri

LA MONTE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say law enforcement officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them in western Missouri.

The Pettis County Sherriff's Office said in a news release that the shooting happened Tuesday night in rural La Monte. The release say 58-year-old Jay Messer was intoxicated and armed with a shotgun when four deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper responded to a domestic disturbance. Officers ordered Messer to put down the weapon, but he fired at them. The release says officers then returned fire, striking Messer.

He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. No officers were injured.

La Monte is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Kansas City.

