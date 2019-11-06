Athens man accused of threatening to kill Illinois judge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Athens man accused of threatening to kill Illinois judge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois man faces felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill a judge from Illinois' 7th Judicial Circuit.

Twenty-four-year-old Cody Ray Martin of Athens is charged with one count each of threatening a public official and telephone harassment.

A complaint filed in Sangamon County Court says Martin threatened during a phone call to kill Judge Jennifer Ascher by "running her over."

She's one of 10 associate judges in the 7th Judicial Circuit, which includes Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Scott, Greene and Jersey counties.

The State Journal-Register reports the complaint says Martin made the threats because Ascher suspended the parenting time of Antoinette Louise Stubbs in a 2011 circuit court case.

Martin and Stubbs are both wanted on warrants out of Humboldt County, California, for alleged robbery and other crimes.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

