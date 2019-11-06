Veterans Day programs and ceremonies

(WSIL) -- There are several Veterans Day events planned in our region. If you know of an event that's not on our list, please send the information to news@wsiltv.com.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

* Coello is hosting a Veterans Memorial Dedication. It will take place 10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 10 near the post office, across from the community center.

JACKSON COUNTY

* Nearly 100 cadets from SIU Carbondale’s Army and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) will honor those who served. The cadets will stand a silent vigil beginning at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at the Old Main Flagpole, near Woody Hall. The ceremony is in honor of those who served the country and the fallen who have yet to return. The guard will change every 15 minutes during the 24-hour period that ends at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9.

* DeSoto Grade School, with help from community police officers and fireman, will be honoring veterans in a school assembly. Veterans are asked to park at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 114 S Oak St, by 8 a.m. November 8. The school bus will bring these veterans to the school for an assembly announcing and honoring them. Breakfast will then be served, and the veterans will have a chance to visit with students. The bus will transport the veterans back to the church parking lot around 9:00 a.m.

Please call the school office at (618) 867-2317 to sign up for the assembly.

* Saint Andrew School in Murphysboro will host its annual Veterans Day luncheon Friday, November 8. The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. with entertainment by a barbershop quartet. The program will begin at approximately 11:45 a.m. and will include the presentation of a flag that has flown over the U.S. Capitol and singing by Saint Andrew School students. Speakers will include Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens and Doug Kimmel, Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

* The Landings at Reed Station Crossing is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Monday, November 11. Veterans eat for free. Breakfast for other attendees will be $5.

* Red, White & Blue Tie Gala to Benefit Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois

November 8, 2019 | 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. | at Cristaudo’s

Join us for an amazing evening celebrating our veterans and help raise funds to send another flight to Washington D.C.

Featuring a 3-course meal from Cristaudo’s, wines from Blue Sky Vineyard and live music by local jazz band, Groovestone.

Tickets: $70.00 per person. | Seating is Limited. | Advance Ticket Purchase is Required.

This event is being held at Cristaudo’s – 209 S Illinois Ave, Carbondale, IL 62901

A portion of proceeds from this event benefit Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

Visit blueskyvineyard.com/events to purchase tickets.

* S&B's Burger Joints invites all veterans, active-duty and retired military, to enjoy a FREE classic cheeseburger and fries on Monday, November 11. A valid military ID or proof of service is required. No substitutions.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

* Woodlawn High School is hosting a Veterans Day Service at 2 p.m. Friday, November 8. The program will feature the Posting of Colors, a special presentation for Lieutenant JG, US Navy Fighter Pilot Lyle Endicott, WWTT and keynote speaker Gunnery Sergeant Joseph Weber, USMC Retired.

* Bluford Unit School District #318 is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 8. The program will be held in the junior high gym. Veterans and members of the public are invited to attend.

JOHNSON COUNTY

* Vienna High School is hosting its annual Salute to Veterans at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 8. Brandon McKinney, high school social studies instructor and veteran, will be the speaker accompanied by various students leading the program. All area veterans are encouraged to attend for special recognition along with the community at large.

PULASKI COUNTY

* Shawnee Community College will host a veteran-themed "Learn and Earn." The program feature several speakers outlining various education, medical, and business-related benefits available to veterans. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, and begins with a time of networking and light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on the main campus of Shawnee Community College in L - Atrium.

The program is being hosted as part of the ongoing efforts by Shawnee College to provide valuable information and connections to local veterans who may be underutilizing services currently available to them. Attendees are encouraged to bring a spouse or caregiver to the event, and as a way of saying thank you to our local veterans, the Veterans Resource Center will be offering a $65.00 Visa gift card to the first 40 veterans in attendance

SALINE COUNTY

* Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) will honor local veterans at the annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony Friday, November 8. The ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the George T. Dennis Visual and Performance Arts Center lobby. All veterans and members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony.

Josh Richardson of Carrier Mills will be the keynote speaker for this event. Richardson was a Specialist in the Army from 2002-2007 and was in the B. Company 1/63 Armor Regiment in Vilseck, Germany.

Presentation of colors, a wreath laying by the Michael Hillegas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and musical performances by the pre-K class of the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study will be a part of the festivities. Light refreshments will also be served.

* Showplace Cinemas in Harrisburg will premiere a new documentary following one veteran’s descent into PTSD, traumatic brain injury, drug addiction and subsequent recovery over seven years. HOMEMADE will screen in select markets across the country Veterans Day weekend. The screening in Harrisburg will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, November 11. For a complete listing of HOMEMADE Veteran’s Day weekend screenings and information on how to get tickets, go to https://www.homemadethefilm.com/find-a-screening

* Southeastern Illinois College Community Chorus is hosting a Veterans Day concert. A Century of Remembrance will be coming to the George T. Dennis Visual and Performing Arts Center Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10. Special guests Sen. Dale Fowler, SIC political science instructor Matt Lees, and veterans and international students advisor Tyler Billman will narrate the program.

UNION COUNTY

* Shawnee High School will host a veterans program at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8. The FFA will serve breakfast to Shawnee District veterans prior to the program. In addition, the school district will also dedicate its Shawnee Veterans Memorial Wall. The program begins in the high school gym and will conclude outside at the wall, weather permitting.

Shawnee High School

3365 State Route 3 N.

Wolf Lake, IL 62998

* Anna's Veterans' Day Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11. The parade will start at Rusty's at the Anna City Park and proceed west on Davie St. then turn south on Main Street. The parade will end at the Anna City Park.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

* Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion is hosting its second annual “Trail of Heroes.” Hundreds of American flags will line the sidewalk in front of the hospital. Each flag is dedicated to a veteran who proudly served. The flags will be on display November 5 through Monday, November 11.

* The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs is hosting its 1st annual Southern Illinois Veterans Day Program. The program and Vietnam Pin Ceremony will take place 1 p.m. Thursday, November 7 at American Legion Post #147, 11720 Longstreet Road, in Marion. Come and enjoy a day of celebration as we hear stories from our local heroes.

* Join The Hub Recreation Center, Team RWB, and GoRuck for a moving tribute to honor veterans and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. There will be an 11-hour Ruck/Run/Walk beginning at midnight Monday, November 11 at The Hub. Participants will carry an American flag and circle the block continuously for 11 hours. Community members are invited to run, ruck, or walk the block with the flag, or come out to cheer on those participating. More information can be found here.

* At 12 p.m. Monday, November 11, The Hub and Team RWB will unite and complete the scaled version of the "WOD for Warriors" challenge along with gyms across the nation. "WOD for Warriors" is a functional fitness tribute workout held once a year on Veterans Day. Veterans, with proof of service, and their immediate family are invited to participate and enjoy The Hub at no charge on Veterans Day.

* The Marion VFW will host its second “Taste of Freedom” Wine and Brew Festival. The festival will be held 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. November 9 and offer more than 60 tastings. Breweries and wineries featured will include The Hop Brewery, Honker Hill Winery, Excel Brewing, Lincoln Heritage Winery, Pheasant Hollow Winery, Golden Eagle Distributor, and Koerner Distributor.

The proceeds from this event will go to a variety of programs focused on helping veterans. The main focus is to raise funds for the VFW’s relief fund, monies used to help veterans that have fallen on difficult financial hardships to include, bills, travel and healthcare.

Tickets in advance can be purchased for $20 at the Marion VFW post during normal business hours, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tickets at the door will be available for $25.00. More information is available on the Marion VFW’s event Facebook page.

* The Ladies Auxiliary of the Herrin American Legion is hosting a Veterans Day Hog Roast. The roast with sides will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 11 at 213 E. Madison Street. Adult plates will be $6, kids are $3. All military members are free with ID. There will also be a bake sale, raffles, a silent auction, and entertainment by Tom Wallace.

* Logan's Roadhouse invites all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to enjoy a FREE meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veteran's Day. This offer is available 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, November 11 at Logan's restaurants nationwide.

MISSOURI

* “Preserving Local Veterans’ History” will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, November 11 at the VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The event is free and open to all area veterans.

Veterans are invited to visit with Southeast Missouri State University historians and archivists about the best way to preserve their service-related documents and memorabilia, such as discharge documents, uniforms, letters to and from home, photographs and local souvenirs collected while abroad.

A digital scanner and Southeast staff will be on hand to digitize military records and documents for veterans. Portable USB flash drives will be provided at no cost for saving scanned documents. An oral history station also will be available so veterans can talk about their military service experiences. With veterans’ permission, their oral histories can also be preserved in Special Collections & Archives and made accessible to families, students and researchers.

* Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy FREE lunch 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, November 11. All veterans - including all active, retired, or former U.S. military - can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu. Proof of service includes military or VA card or discharge papers.

Texas Roadhouse Texas Roadhouse

13 Doctors Park 2900 James Sanders Blvd

Cape Girardeau, MO Paducah, KY

