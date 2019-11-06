A Taste of the Region: St. Nicholas Brewery

St. Nicholas Hotel opened for workers building the railroad in the early 1800s and was reconstructed in 1879 after a fire.

It became a microbrewery and restaurant in 2014 when a group of friends wanted a good place for beer and food after their bike rides.

Abby Ancell the general manager says they've kept several original pieces from the old building like flooring, the stair case and radiators.

Ancell adds that even the brewery's beer flight trays are re-purposed floor joists.

All of the house brews are produced on-site by a brewmaster with four flagship beers, as well as, seasonal options.

News 3's Brooke Schlyer sampled the cod fish taco, which is deep fried in beer batter.

Once golden brown, the cod is put into a warm tortilla with queso and topped with purple cabbage, tomato, cilantro, southwest dressing.

Brooke also tried the cajun po boy sandwich.

Catfish and shrimp are stuffed into a fresh hoagie with lettuce, tomato, pickles and a remoulade sauce.

Last, but definitely not least, is the Southern Delight burger.

It's a burger with coleslaw, a heaping pile of pulled pork with a KC-style BBQ sauce and a crunchy onion ring.

BROOKE'S PICK:

If you have a BIG appetite the Southern Delight is a great option. What's not to love about a burger with pulled pork and onion rings? But, my favorite had to be the fish taco. It was my first since moving back to the Midwest from San Diego, where they are popular. The fish was battered to perfection with a nice crunch to it. I loved how the warm queso and southwest dressing made the perfect sauce to compliment but not over power all the fresh toppings.

There's also a St. Nicholas Brewery in Chester. It has the same beers as the Du Quoin location but a different food menu.

For more information, click here.