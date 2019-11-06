A Taste of the Region: St. Nicholas Brewery

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A historic hotel turned brewery is becoming a local favorite.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A historic hotel turned brewery is becoming a local favorite.
Kentucky's bitter race for governor went into overtime when Democrat Andy Beshear declared victory while Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a close ally of President Donald Trump, refused to concede with results showing he trailed by a few thousand votes
Kentucky's bitter race for governor went into overtime when Democrat Andy Beshear declared victory while Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a close ally of President Donald Trump, refused to concede with results showing he trailed by a few thousand votes
There's a lot of weather to track over the next few days. Rain, a quick change to snow, and the arrival of the coldest air of the season by Friday.
There's a lot of weather to track over the next few days. Rain, a quick change to snow, and the arrival of the coldest air of the season by Friday.
Eric McGill had 19 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis routed Division III Illinois Wesleyan 76-48 in the debut of coach Bryan Mullins on Tuesday night.
Eric McGill had 19 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis routed Division III Illinois Wesleyan 76-48 in the debut of coach Bryan Mullins on Tuesday night.
The Latest on the Kentucky governor's race (all times local):
The Latest on the Kentucky governor's race (all times local):
By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Carbondale Police Department searches for suspects in two killings over the weekend.
The Carbondale Police Department searches for suspects in two killings over the weekend.
The 2019-2020 Southern Illinois Men's basketball season officially opens at home Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
The 2019-2020 Southern Illinois Men's basketball season officially opens at home Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Three baby dinosaurs at SIU have new names today, thanks to a class of seventh graders who won the naming contest.
Three baby dinosaurs at SIU have new names today, thanks to a class of seventh graders who won the naming contest.
The WSIL-Banterra Bank High School Football Player of the Week continues as the high school football playoffs get underway.
The WSIL-Banterra Bank High School Football Player of the Week continues as the high school football playoffs get underway.