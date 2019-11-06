Second year benefit concert supports local charities - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Second year benefit concert supports local charities

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you're looking for some weekend entertainment this month, a benefit concert for local charities will be happening this month.

The second annual fundraiser concert will help The Fowler Bonan Foundations' Clothes for S.I. Kids and Heaven's Kitchen in Harrisburg. The concert is on Friday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. Tickets are $10.00 each. The concert will feature performances by The Peyton Sisters, The Haney's, Blessed Esther and many others. For more details click here.

