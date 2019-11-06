Prosecutor's office says 100 criminal cases under review - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutor's office says 100 criminal cases under review

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The St. Louis County prosecutor's office says a pattern of improper analysis in the police department's crime lab by a fired forensic scientist has led to a review of at least 100 criminal cases.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that crime lab supervisors had identified problems with DNA analysis by the scientist more than two years ago, when Robert McCulloch was the prosecuting attorney. Wesley Bell defeated McCulloch last year. Bell's chief of staff, Sam Alton, said Tuesday in announcing the review that staff was not made aware of the issue after the election.

McCulloch described the situation as "just another lie made up by the Alton-Bell crowd to cover their own misdeeds" in a voice message to a Post-Dispatch reporter. The reviewed cases involve DNA evidence.

