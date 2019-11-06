Woman charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A driver has been charged with a hit-and-run Missouri crash that killed a bicyclist from Louisiana.

KMIZ-TV reports that 26-year-old Haily Crabtree, of Springfield, Missouri, is jailed without bond after she was charged Tuesday with a felony leaving the scene of an accident charge. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

She is accused of hitting 51-year-old Eric Krauter, of Slaughter, Louisiana, around 6 p.m. Monday on U.S. 50 in Jefferson City, Missouri, and then continuing to drive until her car became inoperable. Krauter was pronounced dead at the scene. Crabtree wasn't hurt.

Police wrote in the probable cause statement that she said she might have fallen asleep while driving and woken up at impact. She said she didn't stop because she was scared.

