Democrat wins contested state House race in St. Louis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Democrat Trish Gunby has won a hotly contested Missouri House race in a western St. Louis County district.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gunby beat Republican Lee Ann Pitman on Tuesday. Both parties invested in the race because Republicans and Democrats have won in the district. Donald Trump carried it in 2016. Two years later, incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill won it, while losing statewide to Republican Josh Hawley.

Gunby will succeed former Republican Rep. Jean Evans, of Manchester, who resigned her post last January to become the Missouri Republican Party's executive director.

Gunby formerly worked in the marketing field and focused on issues such as universal background checks for gun purchases. Pitman is an accountant and focused in her campaign on workforce development issues.

