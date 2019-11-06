Sen. Warren dropped from libel lawsuit by 'Covington Boys' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sen. Warren dropped from libel lawsuit by 'Covington Boys'

Posted: Updated:

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been dismissed from a libel lawsuit filed by 10 Kentucky teens over an encounter with Native Americans that blew up on social media.

The Courier Journal reports a judge ruled Tuesday that the Democratic presidential candidate acted within the scope of her employment by tweeting about the January encounter between Covington Catholic High students and black activists shouting racist statements.

Banging his drum, Nathan Phillips intervened between the white and black groups. A close-up image of his apparent confrontation with Nicholas Sandmann, a student wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, set off waves of social commentary.

Warren tweeted that Phillips "endured hateful taunts with dignity and strength, then urged us all to do better."

Both Philipps and Sandmann say they were trying to defuse tensions.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.