Rain and bitterly cold air on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There's a lot of weather to track over the next few days. Rain, a quick change to snow, and the arrival of the coldest air of the season by Friday.

1) Showers will be increasing Wednesday. Starting in Southeast Missouri and then spreading eastward into Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky later in the morning. A few pockets of heavier rain and rumbles of thunder are possible.

2) Heavier rain is expected to move in later tonight. The heaviest rain is expected in Southeast Missouri and Southwestern Illinois. 1-2" of rain are possible through Thursday morning in this areas. Farther north and east, rainfall amounts will fall to 0.5-1".

3) A strong cold front will arrive Thursday morning. As temperatures fall, rain may briefly switch to snow along I-64. No notable accumulation is not expected. Temperatures by Thursday afternoon will be back in the upper 30s with strong winds from the north making it feel more like the upper 20s.

4) Friday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 20s with wind chills in the mid teens.

It's not the only cold air in the forecast. More is on the way next week.

Check in with meteorologist Nick Hausen for more on how cold it's going to get.