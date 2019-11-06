Beshear claims victory in Kentucky; Bevin refuses to concede

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's bitter race for governor went into overtime as Democrat Andy Beshear declared victory while Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a close ally of President Donald Trump, refused to concede with results showing he trailed by a few thousand votes.

Kentucky has some sorting out to do before inaugurating its next governor.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Beshear - the state's attorney general and the son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor, Steve Beshear - had a lead of 5,333 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of nearly 0.4 percentage points. The Associated Press has not declared a winner.

In competing speeches late Tuesday, Beshear claimed victory while Bevin refused to concede.

Bevin hinted there might be "irregularities" to look into but didn't offer specifics.

