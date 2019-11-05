The Latest: Beshear holds lead in Kentucky gov's race

The Kentucky governor's race remained too close to call late Tuesday, with Democratic challenger Andy Beshear threatening to oust Republican Gov. Matt Bevin a day after President Donald Trump came to the state in a last-ditch effort to save the embattled incumbent.
The Kentucky governor's race remained too close to call late Tuesday, with Democratic challenger Andy Beshear threatening to oust Republican Gov. Matt Bevin a day after President Donald Trump came to the state in a last-ditch effort to save the embattled incumbent.
The Latest on the Kentucky governor's race (all times local):
The Latest on the Kentucky governor's race (all times local):
By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Carbondale Police Department searches for suspects in two killings over the weekend.
The Carbondale Police Department searches for suspects in two killings over the weekend.
The 2019-2020 Southern Illinois Men's basketball season officially opens at home Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
The 2019-2020 Southern Illinois Men's basketball season officially opens at home Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Three baby dinosaurs at SIU have new names today, thanks to a class of seventh graders who won the naming contest.
Three baby dinosaurs at SIU have new names today, thanks to a class of seventh graders who won the naming contest.
The WSIL-Banterra Bank High School Football Player of the Week continues as the high school football playoffs get underway.
The WSIL-Banterra Bank High School Football Player of the Week continues as the high school football playoffs get underway.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season.
Cross country runners who lost spots in this weekend's Illinois state meet to athletes from Chicago will be at the starting line after all.
The Illinois High School Association is appealing a judge's decision to allow Chicago Public School cross-county runners to compete in state meets.
To honor the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are proud to present a spectacular, live musical event showcasing "The Little Mermaid."
To honor the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are proud to present a spectacular, live musical event showcasing "The Little Mermaid."