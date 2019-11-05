KY-TopRaces-Glance-Sum - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KY-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Governor

3,504 of 3,659 precincts - 96 percent

Andy Beshear, Dem 685,143 - 49 percent

Matthew Bevin, GOP (i) 673,070 - 49 percent

John Hicks, Lib 27,250 - 2 percent

Secretary of State

3,504 of 3,659 precincts - 96 percent

Michael Adams, GOP 709,717 - 52 percent

Heather French Henry, Dem 655,804 - 48 percent

Attorney General

3,504 of 3,659 precincts - 96 percent

x-Daniel Cameron, GOP 782,899 - 57 percent

Gregory Stumbo, Dem 580,019 - 43 percent

Auditor

3,496 of 3,659 precincts - 96 percent

x-Mike Harmon, GOP (i) 740,588 - 55 percent

Sheri Donahue, Dem 553,407 - 41 percent

Kyle Hugenberg, Lib 44,551 - 3 percent

Treasurer

3,488 of 3,659 precincts - 95 percent

x-Allison Ball, GOP (i) 811,865 - 60 percent

Michael Bowman, Dem 534,133 - 40 percent

Agriculture Commissioner

3,496 of 3,659 precincts - 96 percent

x-Ryan Quarles, GOP (i) 779,433 - 58 percent

Robert Haley Conway, Dem 525,163 - 39 percent

Josh Gilpin, Lib 42,837 - 3 percent

Supreme Court District 1

388 of 441 precincts - 88 percent

Christopher Shea Nickell, NP 59,881 - 56 percent

Whitney Westerfield, NP 47,766 - 44 percent

Court of Appeals 3rd Dist, 1st Div 3rd Dist, 2nd Div

516 of 535 precincts - 96 percent

x-Jacqueline Caldwell, NP 59,986 - 54 percent

Michael Caperton, NP (i) 52,035 - 46 percent

State House District 18

13 of 31 precincts - 42 percent

Samara Heavrin, GOP 4,095 - 59 percent

Becky Miller, Dem 2,838 - 41 percent

State House District 63

32 of 32 precincts - 100 percent

x-Kimberly Banta, GOP 10,921 - 63 percent

Josh Blair, Dem 6,385 - 37 percent

AP Elections 11-05-2019 21:50

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.