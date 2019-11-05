SIU men's basketball season opens Tuesday at home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU men's basketball season opens Tuesday at home

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The 2019-2020 Southern Illinois Men's basketball season officially opens at home Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The Salukis host Illinois Wesleyan at the Banterra Center.

SIU is offering free admission to first responders and $10 tickets to family members who come with them.

