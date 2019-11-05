SIU names its three baby dinosaurs

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Three baby dinosaurs at SIU have new names today, thanks to a class of seventh graders who won the naming contest.

The three Protoceratops at the Department of Geology are now named Sachi, Ido, and Ulla. Their initials spell out SIU, and the names are of an Egyptian origin, just like their mother's (Nanu).

“Sachi” means “blessed child”.

“Ido” means “work” or “labor”.

“Ulla” means “powerful and prosperous”.

The seventh grade at Trinity Oaks Christian Academy in Cary, a northwest suburb of Chicago, won the contest which asked K-12 schools across the state to suggest names for the three dino babies. The names were then voted on by SIU students.

The first-place finish for the Cary students’ naming suggestions means they win $400 worth of classroom materials and a $100 pizza party.

Fourth through eighth-grade REACH students at Desoto Grade School finished second which means they win $300 worth of classroom supplies.

Biology students at Waterloo High School finished in third place, netting them $150 worth of classroom materials.