Illinois man dies in tractor accident in southern Wisconsin

EDGERTON, Wis. (AP) - An Illinois man has died in a tractor accident in southern Wisconsin.

Rock County sheriff's deputies were called to a farm field early Tuesday about a man who had been run over by a large piece of farm equipment.

Deputies found a 24-year-old man from Belvidere, Illinois, unconscious and not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say an 18-year-old man from Garden Prairie, Illinois, was driving the tractor when the victim tried to get off, slipped on a muddy ladder and fell to the ground, where he was struck by the rear tire.

The name of the victim is being withheld until relatives are notified.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.