Illinois man dies in tractor accident in southern Wisconsin

EDGERTON, Wis. (AP) - An Illinois man has died in a tractor accident in southern Wisconsin.

Rock County sheriff's deputies were called to a farm field early Tuesday about a man who had been run over by a large piece of farm equipment.

Deputies found a 24-year-old man from Belvidere, Illinois, unconscious and not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say an 18-year-old man from Garden Prairie, Illinois, was driving the tractor when the victim tried to get off, slipped on a muddy ladder and fell to the ground, where he was struck by the rear tire.

The name of the victim is being withheld until relatives are notified.

