Furr-Ever Home: Meet Herman, St. Francis CARE's longest resident

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- There are homeless pets all across the viewing area waiting for their "Furr-Ever" home and our new segment aims to help our furry friends find their new family.

This week takes us back to St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro to meet Herman. Herman is a 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier and St. Francis CARE's longest resident. He has officially been at the shelter for 368 days.

Diane Daugherty, President of the Board of Directors says, "We got Herman from another shelter which usually means Herman came from a kill shelter and we rescued him just before he was ready to be euthanized."

While the details of Herman's past remain hidden, Daugherty says that he likely gets passed by because of his scarred legs and evident history, "He's got scars on all of his legs and around his face, he could've been in a horrible fight or he could've been a bait dog. Bait dogs are used to teach other dogs how to fight so he could've escaped from a fighting ring."

Despite his past, Herman loves people, other animals and is even trained. The pup is a recent graduate of St. Francis CARE's Prison Pawsibilities program.

Daugherty explains, "Being down in the Vienna Correctional Facility and that program for 12 weeks, you know, he's kennel trained which means he's potty trained, which means he knows his basic commands. He's ready to go. The hard work is done with this guy."

Herman even has a few tricks up his sleeve. The adoption fee is 125 dollars, he is neutered, micro chipped, up to date on all shots and is heartworm negative.

Daugherty expresses, "I can't believe that he is still here so he's very attentive, he's a good boy and there's be nothing that we would like more than for him to get a forever home out of this."

For more information on adopting Herman click here.

You can also check out our Pets of the Week Segment on News 3 This Morning every Thursday for more adoptable pets.