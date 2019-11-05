Woman and 5 cats killed in Missouri house fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman and 5 cats killed in Missouri house fire

Posted: Updated:

SIBLEY, Mo. (AP) - A western Missouri woman and several cats are dead after fire broke out in a house.

WDAF-TV reports that the fire broke out Tuesday in the small town of Sibley, about 32 miles northeast of Kansas City. The 74-year-old victim's name has not been released.

A relative says the woman died of smoke inhalation. Firefighters found at least five cats dead in the home, and another 15 to 20 that survived the blaze.

Relatives at the scene say the woman rescued cats and would give them away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

