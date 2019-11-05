Wild weather swings

WSIL - Changes in our weather will be coming fast during the next week. Overall it looks like a cold week ahead, but Wednesday offers some warmer temperatures. ...
WSIL - Changes in our weather will be coming fast during the next week. Overall it looks like a cold week ahead, but Wednesday offers some warmer temperatures. ...
Nathan Anderson, 47, of Metropolis, was taken into custody in Paducah Monday on charges of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Nathan Anderson, 47, of Metropolis, was taken into custody in Paducah Monday on charges of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Pringles is coming out with 'Thanksgiving' flavored chips.
Pringles is coming out with 'Thanksgiving' flavored chips.
Illinois Supreme Court justices are scheduled to administer the attorney's oath to 1,459 people on Thursday.
Illinois Supreme Court justices are scheduled to administer the attorney's oath to 1,459 people on Thursday.
Rain will move out quickly this morning and eventually, sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon. We're tracking a cold front that will bring rain and some of the coldest air so far this fall. Wind chills by Friday morning are expected to be in the teens.
Rain will move out quickly this morning and eventually, sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon. We're tracking a cold front that will bring rain and some of the coldest air so far this fall. Wind chills by Friday morning are expected to be in the teens.
Trump promotes son's book on Twitter as he accuses Biden family of self-dealing
Trump promotes son's book on Twitter as he accuses Biden family of self-dealing
Surveillance video caught a white supremacist group filming a video at the Emmett Till memorial in Sumner, Mississippi.
Surveillance video caught a white supremacist group filming a video at the Emmett Till memorial in Sumner, Mississippi.
CVS Pharmacy is apologizing to a Purdue student who employees would not allow to purchase Mucinex when he showed his Puerto Rican driver's license.
CVS Pharmacy is apologizing to a Purdue student who employees would not allow to purchase Mucinex when he showed his Puerto Rican driver's license.
A Chicago official says hundreds of overdue books have been returned in the three weeks since the city eliminated overdue fines at public libraries.
A Chicago official says hundreds of overdue books have been returned in the three weeks since the city eliminated overdue fines at public libraries.
The Carbondale Police Department searches for suspects in two killings over the weekend.
The Carbondale Police Department searches for suspects in two killings over the weekend.