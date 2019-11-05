Wild weather swings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WSIL - Changes in our weather will be coming fast during the next week.  Overall it looks like a cold week ahead, but Wednesday offers some warmer temperatures.  Sunny skies will be with us early but showers are possible as early as afternoon.  Thursday looks like a wet mess with strong winds and falling temperatures. 

Jim has the latest update on News 3 this evening. 

