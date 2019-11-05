Metropolis man arrested for rape, sexual abuse of teen

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A Massac County man has been arrested for sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Nathan Anderson, 47, of Metropolis, was taken into custody in Paducah Monday on charges of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Metropolis Police Department in October as part of an investigation into the rape of a teenage girl. During the investigation, authorities discovered Anderson had committed the same acts in several states, including Kentucky.

The sheriff's office says Anderson is believed to have committed similar crimes against the same teen in at least four different states.

More charges are possible.

Anderson is being held in the McCracken County Jail.