Chicago schools release proposal to make up strike days

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Public Schools officials have proposed how they intend to make up five of 11 school days lost in a teachers strike, including adding days to the end of the school year and shortening breaks.

The Chicago Teachers Union ended the strike last week, saying their agreement was contingent on recouping lost days. Mayor Lori Lightfoot initially refused, saying it was never on the table and would inconvenience families.

Both sides settled on 5 days. Two will be added in June. Thanksgiving vacation will be shortened by one day and two days will be cut from winter break in January.

The nation's third-largest school district released the proposal Tuesday, along with amended budget projections with the tentative contract agreement.

A Board of Education vote on both is planned Nov. 20.

