Lawyer numbers to top 96K in Illinois after oaths this week

Illinois Supreme Court justices are scheduled to administer the attorney's oath to 1,459 people on Thursday.
Rain will move out quickly this morning and eventually, sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon. We're tracking a cold front that will bring rain and some of the coldest air so far this fall. Wind chills by Friday morning are expected to be in the teens.
Trump promotes son's book on Twitter as he accuses Biden family of self-dealing
Surveillance video caught a white supremacist group filming a video at the Emmett Till memorial in Sumner, Mississippi.
CVS Pharmacy is apologizing to a Purdue student who employees would not allow to purchase Mucinex when he showed his Puerto Rican driver's license.
A Chicago official says hundreds of overdue books have been returned in the three weeks since the city eliminated overdue fines at public libraries.
The Carbondale Police Department searches for suspects in two killings over the weekend.
You can get into the holiday spirit, while raising awareness for HIV/AIDS next month.
A Marion business needs locals to "fill the freezer" with Thanksgiving food item donations this holiday season.
The Church of Scientology has opened a new location in downtown Kansas City, in a seven-story building that once housed a bank.
