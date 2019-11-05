KY-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press



Governor

0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent

Andy Beshear, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Matthew Bevin, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

John Hicks, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Secretary of State

0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent

Heather French Henry, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Michael Adams, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Attorney General

0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent

Gregory Stumbo, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Daniel Cameron, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Auditor

0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent

Sheri Donahue, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Mike Harmon, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Kyle Hugenberg, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Treasurer

0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Bowman, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Allison Ball, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Agriculture Commissioner

0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent

Robert Haley Conway, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Ryan Quarles, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Josh Gilpin, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Supreme Court District 1

0 of 441 precincts - 0 percent

Christopher Shea Nickell, NP 0 - 0 percent

Whitney Westerfield, NP 0 - 0 percent

Court of Appeals 3rd Dist, 1st Div 3rd Dist, 2nd Div

0 of 535 precincts - 0 percent

Jacqueline Caldwell, NP 0 - 0 percent

Michael Caperton, NP (i) 0 - 0 percent

State House District 18

0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent

Becky Miller, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Samara Heavrin, GOP 0 - 0 percent

State House District 63

0 of 32 precincts - 0 percent

Josh Blair, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Kimberly Banta, GOP 0 - 0 percent

