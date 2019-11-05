KY-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent
Andy Beshear, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Matthew Bevin, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
John Hicks, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent
Heather French Henry, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Michael Adams, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent
Gregory Stumbo, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Daniel Cameron, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent
Sheri Donahue, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Mike Harmon, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Kyle Hugenberg, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Bowman, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Allison Ball, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 3,659 precincts - 0 percent
Robert Haley Conway, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ryan Quarles, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Josh Gilpin, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 441 precincts - 0 percent
Christopher Shea Nickell, NP 0 - 0 percent
Whitney Westerfield, NP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 535 precincts - 0 percent
Jacqueline Caldwell, NP 0 - 0 percent
Michael Caperton, NP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent
Becky Miller, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Samara Heavrin, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 32 precincts - 0 percent
Josh Blair, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Kimberly Banta, GOP 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 11-05-2019 14:50
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.