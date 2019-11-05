Missouri college student dies when gun discharges on campus - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri college student dies when gun discharges on campus

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri college student is dead after a gun accidentally discharged at an apartment building on campus.

The University of Central Missouri says Stephon Abron of St. Charles died after suffering a gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Another student was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, but Johnson County prosecutor Robert Russell says no charges have been filed. An investigation continues.

The university says in a statement that the gun discharge was accidental. The statement says the university community is "saddened by this tragedy."

Authorities have not released details surrounding the shooting.

