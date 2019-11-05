Man shot to death on Springfield's north side - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man shot to death on Springfield's north side

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A fatal shooting in the southwestern Missouri town of Springfield is under investigation.

KY3-TV reports that officers responded to a home on the city's north side around 5 p.m. Monday and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The victim's name has not been released. No arrests have been made.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

